New report: The cyber threat impact of Covid-19 on retail & hospitality
March 2021 by IntSights
IntSights has published a new report which shows how Covid-19 has impacted the cyber threat landscape of the retail and hospitality industries over the past year, including how an online black market for fake test results is increasing the attack surface, as well as evidence of the expansion of card not present (CNP) fraud.
Key findings of the report include:
• A black market for fake test results has emerged online – IntSights found a cyber criminal in Europe offering fake Covid-19 test results for €70
• The most common social engineering themes posing a threat to the two industries include unemployment, Covid testing and vaccines, and travel disruption
• The expansion of ecommerce attacks and CNP fraud. People staying at home puts a larger proportion of payment card traffic into online channels suitable for digital skimmers and collection for CNP fraud – for example, IntSights observed a $200 sale of bypass passwords on the dark web
