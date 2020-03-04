New generation of affordable, flat-faced domes with excellent video quality and built-in IR illumination

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Axis Communications launches a new generation of the AXIS M31 Network Camera Series. AXIS M3115-LVE and AXIS M3116-LVE are suitable for both indoor and outdoor surveillance and offer a wide-angle view and excellent video quality in 1080p and 4 MP. They’re perfect for surveillance in a wide range of locations, including hotels, restaurants, retail stores and offices.

These fixed domes feature Axis Forensic WDR for high-quality video even when there’s both dark and light areas in the scene and Axis Lightfinder for increased light sensitivity and clear colors in low light. Additionally, there’s no need for expensive lighting – with built-in IR illumination you get unobtrusive surveillance in total darkness.

Key features include:

• HDTV 1080p and 4 MP video quality

• Forensic WDR, Lightfinder and IR illumination

• Wide-angle view

• Zipstream supporting H.264 and H.265

• Signed firmware and secure boot

These impact-resistant cameras are IK08-rated, and the casing can be re-painted in any color to blend in with specific surroundings. Signed firmware and secure boot guarantee that the firmware hasn’t been altered and ensure only authorized firmware is installed. These products offer Axis Zipstream with support for H.264/H.265, which significantly reduces bandwidth and storage requirements without compromising image quality.