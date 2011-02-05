New generation domes including IR and audio for advanced onboard surveillance

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Axis Communications launches two new additions to AXIS P39 Series, offering superior image quality in any light condition, day or night. These feature-rich domes are specially designed for surveillance onboard vehicles and rolling stock such as trains, buses, and emergency vehicles. They comply with all relevant transportation industry regulations including EN50155, EN45545, and NFPA 130.

Enclosed in IK10, IP66-, IP67-rated metal casings, AXIS P3925-R and AXIS P3935-LR are protected against water, corrosion, and dust. They feature Axis Forensic WDR to capture high-quality images even when there’s both dark and light areas in the scene, and Axis Lightfinder ensures sharp color images in poor lighting conditions. AXIS P3935-LR also offers built-in invisible IR LEDs (940 nm) for surveillance in complete darkness that won’t distract the driver or passengers. Additionally, it comes with two-way audio and a built-in microphone allowing for audio surveillance and detection.

These cameras have a powerful capacity for analytics so it’s easy to add 3rd party analytics. They can be mounted forward-facing on the vehicle’s dashboard to record everything from the driver’s perspective. Plus, in this scenario, electronic image stabilization (EIS) ensures stable video when the cameras are subject to vibrations, perfect for capturing scenes outside the vehicle.

Key features include:

• Vandal-resistant, metal casing

• Complies with EN50155, EN45545, and NFPA 130

• Lightfinder and Forensic WDR

• Variant with IR and two-way audio

• Enhanced security features

Furthermore, these cameras feature enhanced security functionality. Signed firmware and secure boot guarantee that the firmware hasn’t been altered and ensure that only authorized firmware is installed.