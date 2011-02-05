New fixed box cameras offer premium performance and processing for city surveillance

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

Axis Communications announces new additions to AXIS Q16 Network Camera Series. These top-of-the-line CS mount cameras offer exceptional image quality in any light conditions. They feature an innovative dual chipset providing the perfect platform for tailor-made third-party analytics based on deep learning on the edge.

Featuring Axis Lightfinder 2.0 and Axis Forensic WDR, these cameras deliver true colors and great detail in challenging light or near darkness. AXIS Q1615-LE Mk III features AXIS OptimizedIR for clear footage in complete darkness without the need for extra lighting. AXIS Q1615 Mk III is designed for retrofitting AXIS T92E20 Outdoor Housing, making it easy to add deep-learning capabilities to existing installations.

These cameras offer cost-efficient installation thanks to remote zoom and remote focus capabilities and an exchangeable lens with support for motorized i-CS lenses. Additionally, they feature advanced security functionality to prevent unauthorized access and safeguard the system.

Key features include:

• HDTV 1080p at up to 120 fps

• Lightfinder 2.0 and Forensic WDR

• TPM, FIPS 140-2 level 2 certified

• Embedded deep learning processing unit

• Support for third-party deep learning-based applications

The embedded deep learning processing unit allows analytics to run on the camera (on the edge), which results in a faster and more scalable system. Furthermore, storage and bandwidth needs, as well as privacy concerns, are reduced because only relevant video is transferred over the network. The cameras will be available through Axis distribution channels in Q3 2020.