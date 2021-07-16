New book : " CYBERSECURITE - Méthode de gestion de crise"

July 2021 by Marc Jacob

3. Modular and scalable method that can be implemented progressively according to the maturity of each company

Cyber attacks are accelerating and becoming more sophisticated. 80% of French companies report having been the victim of at least one cyber incident.

It is now a fact that every company is or will be the target of a cyber attack. At any moment, a company can be confronted with a crisis that could jeopardize its survival and put an entire economic sector in difficulty, or even lead to the disappearance of small businesses.

A true practical manual of crisis management, this new book is intended for managers and teams who are aware of the importance of protecting a company against this major risk and of protecting the information systems. It helps to set up and design human and technical means to respond in an appropriate way, in order to help companies to better understand the issues and to design the system to be put in place.

Authors: this book displays research, reflection and synthesis carried out by a team of seven experts with varied academic backgrounds, from major French or international companies and French government agencies, auditors of the MBA Risk Management, International Safety and Cybersecurity (MRSIC) of the Economic War School.

Thanks to the ANSSI (Agence Nationale de la Sécurité des Systèmes d’Information), in particular to Mr. Philippe Lavault, Head of External Resources at the ANSSI, for their support in the publication of this book.

Foreword by Pascal ANDREI, Airbus Chief Security Officer.