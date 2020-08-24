New Zealand’s stock market hit with cyberattack

August 2020 by Matt Aldridge, Principal Solutions Architect at Webroot

In relation to the news that New Zealand’s stock market has been interrupted by an apparent overseas cyber-attack for the second day running, the comment below from Matt Aldridge, Principal Solutions Architect at Webroot.

“This latest attack again highlights the risks posed by threat actors, who can use cyberattacks to try to cripple important financial infrastructure at a national scale. In this case, it’s likely attackers facilitated the DDoS style attack through the use of botnets. The evolution of attack types emitting from botnets has been rapid over recent years and is unlikely to slow down.

Financial services platforms are often robustly protected with an array of products and services attempting to prevent attack, penetration and denial of service, but in some situations a massive distributed denial of service attack cannot be immediately prevented or circumvented. These types of attack are also notoriously difficult to trace, so confidently assigning the blame for this may prove difficult, unless there was an associated extortion attempt.”