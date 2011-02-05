New TID-600R intercom from Hanwha Techwin brings high-quality communication, visuals, and audio to security

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

Hanwha Techwin has announced a new intercom product, the TID-600R, that brings together the company’s high-quality camera functionality with audio features and analytics. The new intercom has multiple applications, from acting as a help point for queries and emergencies, to access control or seamless communication with a control room or a front desk reception.

The SIP compliant TID-600R features a 2MP fisheye lens with a wide horizontal 180° field of view (114° vertical), low light performance (IR provides 16 feet/5 metres of infra-red illumination), and Wide Dymanic Range (WDR) for challenging lighting scenes. Additionally, the intercom is NDAA compliant.

TID-600R uses

The intercom is applicable across many different sectors, notably healthcare settings (where touchless access control is prioritized); car parks and transport settings (to improve visibility and communication); and office locations and residential settings (for a seamless entry and exit experience). The product goes beyond a simple intercom system to offer surveillance features that improve security, integration with leading VMS and NVRs, and can act as part of a wider video surveillance and access control setup.

Easy touchless control

In addition to the intercom’s push button, the TID-600R offers a touchless call system, allowing individuals to simply raise their hand towards the device to initiate a call. Touchless entry and exit solutions have become increasingly important post-Covid, reducing the risk of infection and cleaning needs. The touchless option can be easily switched on and off via the intercom’s intuitive user interface.

Visual features

The camera within the intercom can also handover events to other cameras in a security system to boost security and safety - for example during nighttime or when a building is unattended. This feature can be used to move a PTZ camera to point automatically at an entrance if someone is detected in front of it by the intercom camera. Similarly, intelligent analytics such as line crossing, loitering, object classification, and more can add further insights for operators.

All camera footage can be stored in a VMS or NVR for easy retrieval and analysis post-event. Along with edge storage available in the device itself through a Micro SD card slot.

This makes the TID-600R more flexible and useful than a traditional intercom device as it provides additional entry/exit data and automation.

Audio features

The intercom’s built-in speaker and microphone provide excellent call clarity with up to 85dB of volume at 0.5m, echo cancellation and noise reduction. Users can program audio messages to automatically play when a call is initiated or someone enters the field of view. Sound classification analytics (detecting glass breakage, screen explosion and gunshots) offers extra situational awareness to operators.

SIP 2.0 support

The TID-600R offers full SIP 2.0 support making it easy to integrate with existing VoIP systems. When a person interacts with the intercom, multiple phones at any location can be contacted simultaneously through the VoIP system, so the intercom will always be answered. It can also easily integrate with PBX servers.

Environmental protection

With an attractive metal casing in white or dark grey, the TID-600R is externally robust and utilises tamper and shock detection analytics and alarms to notify operators of any potential tampering. Its IP65 and IK08 classifications, and NEMA 4X enclosures fully protect the device from dust, water, and other potential environmental damage, prolonging the lifetime and quality of the intercom. To fit in with a building’s aesthetics, the intercom comes with an additional range of mounts and other accessories (available to purchase separately).

Compatibility and security

The TID-600R intercom facilitates an open platform that can support edge-based third-party applications. There is additional API support with the Hanwha SUNAPI SDK and it supports ONVIF Profile S. Additionally it can be used with the Wisenet PoE extender camera range reducing the need for additional network cabling and LAN ports.