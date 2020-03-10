New Quest KACE Cloud MDM Simplifies Mobile Endpoint Management and Minimizes Fraudulent Access

March 2020 by Marc Jacob

Quest Software announced new feature updates for KACE Cloud Mobile Device Manager (MDM). The newest release of the SaaS offering further simplifies mobile device endpoint management and configuration and empowers IT teams to easily protect its investment in mobile devices across the organization. KACE Cloud MDM now features new location tracking capabilities that make it simple to track any lost or stolen device, increasing the odds of fast recovery and minimizing unwanted fraudulent access.

Alongside the growing number of diverse network-connected devices that IT administrators must manage and secure, the threat of ransomware and cyberattacks have relentlessly increased, which makes securing growing mobile endpoints a necessity. New location tracking features now included in KACE Cloud MDM empower IT administrators to easily monitor and maintain mobile device inventory across the business, collect real-time location information from each business user, enable or disable a device, set compliance parameters, link or display the company’s data privacy policy, and provide a complete location history of all devices.

Additional features/user benefits now available with the newest release of KACE Cloud MDM include:

● New “Kiosk Mode” for Android devices allows administrators to lock down a device and limit activity to a specific application or task

● New “Disallowed Apps” feature brings blacklisting parity to the Android platform by providing administrators the ability to allow specific apps to be blocked on Android devices

● New “FileVault Encryption Support” enables admins to easily manage macOS systems with the ability to include MDM inventory within the FileVault recovery keys that were created during the disk encryption setup process for secure inventory.

● New “DEP Multi-Server Capabilities” supports multiple DEP accounts within a customer’s MDM tenant. A default DEP profile can then be set for each device type that were applied within Apple Business Manager or Apple School Manager.

KACE Cloud MDM is available now.