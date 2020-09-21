New Net Technologies (NNT) Launches Global Partner First Program

September 2020 by Marc Jacob

New Net Technologies (NNT) announced its global Partner First Program to expand its market reach and empower customers to take advantage of the value of NNT’s award winning Change Control solutions through a growing network of reseller partners.

With a comprehensive onboarding program to include training, support, marketing materials, and educational programs, NNT is fully equipped to address today’s complex security, IT Service Management, and compliance challenges. The company’s primary goal is to help partners develop a unique offering, enabling them to generate new revenue opportunities and continue forging long-lasting relationships with customers. NNT’s training and support programs offer a seamless transition for businesses with flexible paths to best serve both their organizations as a whole and their customers.

In line with the launch of the new partner program, NNT kicked off its channel expansion with the hiring of two new channel executives. In June, Rachel Hanna joined the team as the Channel Sales Manager leading the planning and execution of the company’s go-to-market strategy. Rachel’s responsibilities include managing the partner program, enablement, incentives, and field alignment to ensure both partner and customer success. Most recently, James Seaton moved into the EMEA Channel Sales Manager role where he will oversee the partner program outside the US region. Both Hanna and Seaton will work with current and future partners to help organizations drastically reduce the risk of being breached through the use of secure operations.

With thousands of customers globally, NNT is experiencing excellent growth, both in terms of new customers and average annual recurring revenue. In Q3 of 2020, NNT had the privilege of welcoming several new partners to the network to include e92cloud, Tevora, Red River, Netria, Beyond, It’s Just Results, and IQCG (Latin America).