New Kaspersky Password Manager: focus on convenience and enhanced password control

June 2021 by Marc Jacob

Kaspersky Password Manager has implemented several improvements across all platforms and enhanced control over password strength. The version on Windows has become more convenient and transparent: new features will allow customers to monitor the status and security of all passwords. The option that allows the scanning of multi-page documents is now available for iOS users. The Android version received support for 10 browsers as well as for Huawei devices. Passwords are the keys to our accounts, personal data and all our activities in the digital space. They are also the barrier between our personal data and attackers who are trying to steal it. An effective way to protect personal information is to create strong and unique passwords for each account. However, it is extremely difficult to remember this amount of data, and it is unsafe to write down all the credentials on paper or in notes on a smartphone. All of this is driving the growth of password managers[1].

Improvements for Windows

To make the Kaspersky Password Manager user experience easier, clearer, and more transparent on Windows, Kaspersky implemented several significant improvements. The new dashboard is filled with easy navigation tabs, real-time password security, and actionable advice. Navigation through the vault was also improved, with “recent” and “favorite” tabs added in order to help users keep their most-needed entries at hand.

Managing password security became easier: the app now groups passwords in accordance to their strength with easy-to-use status icons. Also, the new feature, “Password security status bar” will help users to track their password security in real-time. Moreover, the new option, ‘Fill in apps’ allows users to set up hotkey combinations to get quick access to their Kaspersky Password Manager entries as well as be able to search for the necessary passwords.

Mac updates

Mac users now can use Kaspersky Password Manager on new Macs on Apple M1. The app was also optimised for more devices that use the Apple Silicon CPU. The updated version also got a more polished and user-friendly appearance. Safari users can now copy their card numbers, addresses, and login data directly from the browser extension.

Improvements for iOS version

The new Kaspersky Password Manager also extended the available options to work with documents. The feature of scanning multiple-page documents is now accessible for customers as well as a quick document imports option. Moreover, users can combine multiple scans into one PDF. So, now customers can quickly and safely keep their documents.

New features for Android

Updated Kaspersky Password Manager now supports 10 browsers (including Chrome, Opera, Firefox, DuckDuckGo etc.[2]) where users can autofill data. Password Check, which was previously only available on other platforms was also added – it allows customers to check their stored credentials for exposure in leaked databases and control their password security. Among new updates there is also a new dark mode as well as support for Huawei devices. The 14-day trial for the annual subscription is available for both Android and iOS customers as well as the option to buy a monthly or annual subscription from the mobile app. The new status bar with compromised passwords is also available for both mobile platforms.

[1] According to the Mordor Intelligence survey, the Password Management Market was valued at USD 1,246.9 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3,071 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.87% over the forecast period 2021 - 2026.

[2] Full list of available browsers: DuckDuckGo, Opera, Opera Touch, Opera Mini, Chrome, Firefox, Firefox Focus, Microsoft Edge, Yandex.Browser and Vivaldi browser.