New Kaspersky EDR Optimum and Kaspersky Sandbox in consolidated approach

June 2020 by Marc Jacob

With the latest update to its flagship solution for mid-size and enterprise businesses, Kaspersky unveils a new approach that integrates Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business with cloud management console, Kaspersky Endpoint Detection and Response Optimum (EDR Optimum) and Kaspersky Sandbox. The new EDR is now tailored for organisations with even limited security expertise and resources, meaning IT security specialists get instant visibility and insights on incidents, along with immediate investigation and automated response options.

Today, both large enterprises and medium organisations need advanced tools to minimise the risk of complex and advanced attacks. According to the Kaspersky IT Security Risks Survey[1], around 40% of mid-size companies and enterprises lack sufficient insight and intelligence on the threats faced by their organisation[2]. The difficulty is that their resources are usually limited when it comes to dealing with complex threats. To analyse the growing number of incidents, they need more employees, including high-class security analysts, threat hunters and incident responders.

Automated EDR and sandbox capabilities

Endpoint protection from Kaspersky is now reinforced with the new Kaspersky EDR Optimum. It’s a solution specifically designed for businesses who want to benefit from having company-wide insights on incidents and the ability to respond, but without creating additional load on their teams and resources.

Kaspersky EDR Optimum adds instant visibility across threats detected by Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business. It provides the background for all malicious activity: enriched alert data and visualisation of the attack spread path.

If Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business finds a suspicious file that cannot definitively be categorised as malicious, it sends it to Kaspersky Sandbox, another recently launched security tool that automatically runs the risky file in an isolated environment to make it reveal its malicious behavior or character. The verdict from Kaspersky Sandbox can then be further enriched with analytics on the file performed by Kaspersky EDR Optimum.

For remediation of the threat, Kaspersky EDR Optimum introduces a wide set of response actions, such as isolating an endpoint with potential malware or quarantining a suspicious file. To ensure the threat does not spread to other machines, security specialists can create indicators of compromise (IoCs are artifacts that indicate a system has been breached) with several clicks and then schedule an automatic scan of endpoints for the malicious object. Moreover the solution allows for the uploading of third-party IoCs and running a scan to identify affected endpoints. All these functions enable centralized management of security incidents, quickly reacting to critical threats and preventing them — minimising the potential negative impact on business.

More edges of endpoint protection with management from the cloud

As Kaspersky’s researchers found, attacks on Linux endpoint users have grown 46% in 2019 in comparison with 2018[3]. To make sure these attacks don’t hit businesses, the new Kaspersky Endpoint Security hardens protection for endpoints on the Linux operating system. Network and web threat protection components ensure inbound and outbound traffic doesn’t contain malicious activity. Data protection is enhanced with device control, allowing it to define the rules for transferring data to other devices.

Integrated Endpoint Security also meets broader customer needs in terms of manageability. The management console Kaspersky Security Center is now available from the cloud, in addition to the existing on-premise option. Customers choosing Kaspersky Security Center Cloud Console can now deploy it faster with a lower cost of ownership while ensuring upgrades and other maintenance is managed by Kaspersky.