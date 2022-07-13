New FIPS 140-2 Certified, Hardware Encrypted External SSD by Kanguru

July 2022 by Marc Jacob

Kanguru announces a new FIPS 140-2 Certified External Solid-State Drive with enhanced security. The new Defender SSD350™ hardware encrypted solid state drive series provides organizations with data protection at its best.

The Kanguru Defender SSD350 FIPS 140-2 Certified, Solid-State Drive is ideal for any high-security environment including government, defense, healthcare, financial institutions, energy/utilities and other security-conscious organizations that rely on FIPS 140-2 Certification and military-grade, hardware encryption to meet strict security demands. The Defender SSD and HDD family is TAA Compliant and now available for both MacOS and Windows platforms.

The TAA Compliant, Defender SSD350 family of solid-state drives is ideal for high-security environments, including government, defense, healthcare, financial institutions, energy/utilities and other security-conscious organizations that rely on benchmark FIPS 140-2 Certification and military-grade, hardware encryption to meet strict security demands. Designed and built under the independent and rigorous testing verification process conducted by the National Institute of Standards for Technology (NIST), the Defender SSD350 provides organizations with exceptional data security and value.

Packed with military grade security features for both MacOS and Windows, it can also be remotely managed for a complete data security solution. Security/IT Administrators can monitor their organization’s Kanguru Defender® drives anywhere in the world with the Kanguru Remote Management Console™ (KRMC™), which allows Admins to enforce security policies, locate lost or stolen drives, manage security settings remotely and much more.

The enhanced security features of the Defender SSD350 hardware encrypted solid state drive family include:

• FIPS 140-2 Certified (Cert #4228)

• FIPS 197 Certified 256-bit AES Hardware Encrypted (XTS Mode) Solid State Drive

• SuperSpeed USB 3 (USB 3.2 Gen 1x1)

• Remotely Manageable from Anywhere in The World

• Secure Firmware

• Simple and Easy to Use

• Real-time, On-Board AntiVirus Scanning

• Rugged Alloy Housing

• Windows and MacOS Compatible

• Available Capacities: 480GB, 1T, 2T, 4T and 8T

• TAA Compliant and Assembled in the US

• Meets Compliance Standards (HIPAA, GLBA, SOX, GDPR, etc.)

• Powered by USB

Remotely managing Defender SSD350 encrypted data storage drives with KRMC further enhances security for organizations. With a 1-, 2- or 3-year subscription through a cloud-hosted interface or self-hosted Enterprise solution, IT Administrators can:

• Schedule Actions (Present or Future)

• Create Graphical Reports

• Locate Drives Via IP Address

• Control IP and Domain Access (Safelist/Restrict)

• Group Devices

• Message Users of Devices Remotely

• Modify policies and Actions (Password Strength, Permissions/Restrictions, Number of Retries, Rate of Password Changes, Update/Erase/Disable Drives, etc.)

• SAML Integration for Federated Logins with Microsoft® ADFS, PingFederate, and Okta

Kanguru Remote Management Console also provides options for an administrator to authenticate multiple administrators with KRMC Cloud Pro, allowing organizations to segment specific drives with different departments, management, or specific levels of security.

Starting at just $279 for the 480GB capacity SSD, The Kanguru Defender SSD350 uses energy efficient technology for superb performance, and provides generous data capacities up to 8 Terabytes of hardware encrypted data storage. For organizations that do not require the high demand for FIPS 140-2 Certification, Kanguru offers the Defender SSD 35 for commercial environments, with the same great security features. Along with solid state drives, the Kanguru Defender SSD/HDD family provides traditional hard drives with the FIPS 140-2 Certified Defender HDD350 Hard Drive, or the Defender HDD 35 starting at $169.95.

The Kanguru Defender SSD350 Encrypted Solid State Drive is available now for purchase at kanguru.com or from any one of their authorized Kanguru Channel Partners.