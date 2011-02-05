New Cisco Study Reveals Which Security Practices Actually Work

December 2021 by Cisco

Cisco released its latest cybersecurity report, Security Outcomes Study Volume 2, surveying more than 5100 security and privacy professionals across 27 countries including the UK, to determine the most impactful measures teams can take to defend their organizations against the evolving threat landscape.

The study showed that those in the bottom 20% of security programs can move to the top 20% if they recognize and invest in the top five practices: proactively refreshing outdated technology, well-integrated security technologies, timely incident response, prompt disaster recovery, and investing in accurate threat detection capabilities. Key findings of the study include:

Updating and Integrating Architecture

• Investing in a proactive technology refresh strategy is more critical than ever, as on average 39% of security technologies used by organizations globally are considered outdated. In the UK, respondents reveal themselves to be above the global average, reporting that 56% of their IT infrastructure is out of date.

• Unsurprisingly, organizations with cloud-based architectures are more than twice as likely to refresh than those with more outdated, on-premises technologies.

• In the UK, 74% of security and privacy professionals stated that they are planning to expand their cloud-based security technology.

• 52% of respondents from the UK report they have a strong proactive tech refresh strategy to stay up-to-date with the best available IT and security technologies.

• Organizations with integrated technologies are seven times more likely to achieve high levels of process automation. Additionally, these organizations boast more than 40% stronger threat detection capabilities.

• In the UK only 25.6% excel at retaining security talent. More than 75% of security operations programs globally that do not have strong staffing resources are still able to achieve robust capabilities through high levels of automation. Automation more than doubles the performance of less experienced staff, supporting organizations through skills and labor shortages.

Detecting and Responding to Threats

• The value of cloud-based security architectures cannot be understated. Organizations that claim to have mature implementations of Zero Trust or Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architectures are 35% more likely to report strong security operations than those with nascent implementations.

• Organizations that leverage threat intelligence achieve faster mean time to repair (MTTR), with rates 50% lower than those of non-intel users.

• In the United Kingdom :

• 30.7% of security and privacy professionals stated that they are able to manage top risks

• 33.5% of security and privacy professionals stated that they are able to avoid major incidents

Staying Resilient when Disaster Strikes

_ • As the threat landscape continues to evolve, testing business continuity and disaster recovery capabilities regularly and in multiple ways is more critical than ever, with proactive organizations 2.5 times more likely to maintain business resiliency.

“We recognize that today’s compliance requirements, skills shortages, a hybrid workforce and a threat-filled landscape are all making security complex. The global data behind Cisco’s Security Outcome Study means that identifying the most effective security practices is no longer guesswork.”, says Lothar Renner, Managing Director Security, Cisco EMEAR. “Cisco continues to work with companies to uphold the best practices identified and as such, will continue to support security professionals in the adoption of cloud-based security solutions and threat intelligence based on our open and integrated platform SecureX, in order that they be best positioned to empower their enterprises securely.”