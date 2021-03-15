Search
New CTO for the the8bits.com marketplace

March 2021 by Marc Jacob

Many changes in the pipeline for the french marketplace dedicated to Cloud and Datacenter IT infrastructure.

After a first year of operation and encouraging and positive results, it is investing for the future with the arrival of Cédric Lombardo as new technical director.

Mr. Lombardo has extensive marketplace experience as he developed yakarouler.com website and also runs the IT developer company DonkeyCode.

Very active and socially engaged, he has also just launched a developer school called DonkeySchnool, which promises work for his students upon graduation. An initiative totally in line with the8bits values.

There is no doubt that with such a recruit and the signing last February of a contract with distributor IngramMicro, the8bits’ evolution will accelerate sharply in the weeks to come.

News to follow, for even more services to IT infrastructure operators.




