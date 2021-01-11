New Book Cybersecurity: The expert guide explains how to stop cyber crime in its tracks and safeguard business in the Midst of digital transformation

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

How can you protect yourself and your business from digital dangers – and safeguard your privacy and data against a rising wave of online concerns? Answers await in bestselling author Scott Steinberg’s new book Cybersecurity: The Expert Guide™ ($14.99, BLUEPRINT), available January 26, 2021. Inside, readers will discover how to defend against cybercrime – today’s fastest-growing form of criminal activity – and implement best practices and high-tech safeguards that can help them stay one step ahead of hacks, data breaches, phishing attempts, identity theft, online fraud, and other common high-tech threats. Readers can also grab a free copy of the digital edition for a limited time with membership to BIZDEV: The International Association for Business Development and Strategic Partnerships™ ( www.BizDevAssociation.com ).

In Cybersecurity: The Expert Guide, you won’t just find comprehensive planning guides covering how to promote cyber security awareness throughout your business, and how to protect personal and professional information from cyber threats such as viruses, malware, trojans, and more. You’ll also discover which tools and technologies that you can implement to stop cyberattacks, online fraud, and identity theft in their tracks, and strategies that you can apply to more effectively spot and respond to all manner of high-tech threats. With more information being exchanged and interactions happening online with each passing year, it’s only a matter of time before cyber criminals put your business in their crosshairs. Happily, as you’ll discover in Cybersecurity: The Expert Guide, a little up-front planning and preparation is all it takes to more rapidly spot and contain incoming threats.

From defending cloud services and online apps against disruption to safeguarding mobile and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, as the book explains, the best defense is a good offense. Inside, you’ll find all manner of solutions that can help you boost cyber awareness amongst your staff, ingrain healthy high-tech habits in your business, and enhance both your organization’s resilience and response times.

Features:

· Step-By-Step Strategy and Planning Guides

· Employee Training and Education Programs

· Best Practices and Safeguards to Implement

· Security Programs: Managing Networks and Devices

· Instructions for Addressing High-Tech Threats

Packed full of hints, tips, and strategies for defending against digital dangers, Cybersecurity: The Expert Guide provides the tools that you need to successfully protect yourself and your enterprise from an array of high-tech threats – and lay the groundwork for ongoing transformation.

The latest release from BLUEPRINT: Your New Roadmap to Success™, BIZDEV’s new publishing arm, select insights from Cybersecurity: The Expert Guide™ will also appear in popular long-running publication INFLUENCER Magazine™ and via Fast/Forward Venture Partners.