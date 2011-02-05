New A32 launched by AlgoSec

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

AlgoSec has introduced enhanced application visibility and auto-discovery features, and extended its integrations with leading SDN and SD-WAN solutions, in the new version of its core Network Security Management Suite.

The new A32 version gives IT and security experts the most comprehensive visibility and control over security across their entire hybrid environment. It enables organizations to align and manage their network security from a business perspective, giving them new automation capabilities for seamless, zero-touch security management across SDN, cloud and on-premise networks from a single platform.

The key benefits that AlgoSec A32 delivers to IT, network and security experts include:

• Enable secure deployment of micro-segmentation in complex hybrid networks A32 automates identifying and mapping of the attributes, flows and rules that support business-critical applications across hybrid networks with the built-in AutoDiscovery capability. This accelerates organizations’ ability to make changes to their applications across the enterprise’s heterogeneous on-premise and cloud platforms, and to troubleshoot network or change management issues - ensuring continuous security and compliance.

• Align and manage all network security processes from a single platform A32 gives organizations instant visibility, risk detection, and mitigation for network or cloud misconfigurations, and simplifies security policies with central management and clean-up capabilities. This makes it easy to plan and implement micro-segmentation strategies to enhance security network-wide.

• Seamlessly integrate with leading SDN and SD-WAN solutions for enhanced visibility and compliance A32 seamlessly integrates with leading SDN and SD-WAN solutions including Cisco ACI, Cisco Meraki and VMWARE NSX-T to enhance visibility and ensure ongoing compliance with extended support for financial regulations such as SWIFT and HKMA.

AlgoSec A32 is the first version to run on the CentOS 7 operating system and is generally available.