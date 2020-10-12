New 5-year warranty for Axis devices

October 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Axis has long offered an hardware warranty service covering defects in design, workmanship, and material under normal use for 3 years from the date of purchase, depending on the product. Now customers can take advantage of a 5-year Axis warranty service free of charge. Valid for purchases shipped from Axis to the original purchaser on or after 1 April 2020, this new warranty ensures additional years of added peace of mind.

The 5-year Axis warranty covers most Axis products, it’s free of charge and there’s no action required.