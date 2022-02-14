Neustar Security Services names Kevin Collins chief financial officer

February 2022 by Marc Jacob

Neustar Security Services LLC welcomes Kevin Collins as chief financial officer; he assumes the new post effective February 15. With over 25 years of senior executive experience, including deep expertise as a CFO of PE-backed companies with multiple successful exits, Collins is poised to hit the ground running as Neustar Security Services scales its business and reinforces its strong market position.

Collins joins Neustar Security Services following eight years as CFO of 20-20 Technologies, where he was responsible for the company’s global financial, treasury and legal operations. Previously he served as CFO of AgaMatrix, HCPro, I-Many, and Commercialware. He joins a Neustar Security Services executive team that has been strengthened by the recent appointment of Colin Doherty as CEO.

In December 2021, Neustar Security Services completed its separation from Neustar Inc. and began operating as a standalone company following the completed sale of Neustar’s Marketing, Risk and Communications businesses to TransUnion. Neustar Security Services is backed by Golden Gate Capital and GIC.