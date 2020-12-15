NeuVector Names Jon Shaw as EMEA Sales Director as Global Demand for End-to-End Container Security Grows

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

NeuVector announced that Jon Shaw has joined the company as EMEA Sales Director. In this role, Shaw will be responsible for growing NeuVector’s presence across EMEA via direct and high touch end-user engagement. Shaw will also expand NeuVector’s channel partner program in EMEA.

Shaw comes to NeuVector with more than 25 years of experience in EMEA sales and business development positions, with a particular focus working at fast-growing enterprise security providers. Prior to joining NeuVector, Shaw has served as EMEA Sales Director at threat intelligence vendor ReversingLabs, Northern European Sales Director at cybersecurity management company Skybox Security, and EMEA Business Development Manager for WhiteHat Security, the application security platform acquired by NTT Security. Shaw’s career also includes sales and channel leadership roles at PKWARE, Ingrian Networks, and SunGard.