Netwrix reinvents account lockout examiner freeware to support remote workforces

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

Netwrix announced the upgrade of Netwrix Account Lockout Examiner. With many more employees working remotely and using a wide variety of devices, such as laptops, smartphones and tablets, troubleshooting lockouts is both more urgent and more difficult. The new version of Netwrix Account Lockout Examiner automatically identifies the root cause of lockouts in a single click, slashing the time IT professionals need to spend on investigation by up to 90% and dramatically reducing user frustration and downtime. This invaluable tool remains free for all users.

With Netwrix Account Lockout Examiner, IT professionals are able to:

• Easily identify the root cause of lockouts Netwrix Account Lockout Examiner frees IT professionals from the tedious and error-prone task of manually analysing cryptic log entries. At the touch of a button, the freeware provides the exact reason for a lockout, such as an improperly mapped network drive, a service or scheduled task running under stale credentials, or an outdated password saved on a mobile device.

• Minimise troubleshooting time to maximise IT and user productivity Organisations can save up to 90% of the time they used to spend on account lockout troubleshooting. IT professionals can find even the most complex lockout reasons in minutes — and pinpoint what needs to be fixed to ensure the problem doesn’t happen again. Service desk professionals can close more tickets faster and get employees back online in time to meet their commitments.

According to Gartner, 74% of CFOs intend to shift some employees to remote work permanently. “CFOs, already under pressure to tightly manage costs, clearly sense an opportunity to realise the cost benefits of a remote workforce. In fact, nearly a quarter of respondents said they will move at least 20% of their on-site employees to permanent remote positions,” said Alexander Bant, Practice Vice President of Research for Gartner Finance Practice.