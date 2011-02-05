Netwrix appoints Simon Pearce to lead company’s business in EMEA and APAC

August 2020 by Marc Jacob

In his new position, Pearce will lead the transformation of the Netwrix Sales and Channel strategy for the EMEA and APAC regions. His main goal will be to drive closer relationships to customers, improve Sales and Channel enablement as well as Partner Marketing. By building a consistent programme that creates highly effective relationships with key partners in the region, Pearce will also ensure that local organisations gain maximum value from Netwrix solutions. Pearce’s aim will be to ensure that the company fully meets the needs of partners and their customers of all sizes, including enterprises and SMBs in several different verticals.

Pearce has over 20 years of experience in software, and cybersecurity companies and throughout his career, has run companies from start-up stage, to $200+ million revenue. Pearce has been an integral part in building these businesses along with their partnerships with local and global strategic partners. His expertise includes deep understanding of how to build Product, SaaS, and partner led go-to-market strategies. Previously Pearce worked for Quest Software, Smarsh, Quorum and Nearmap.