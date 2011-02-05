Netwrix announced the release of Netwrix Auditor X

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

Netwrix announced the release of Netwrix Auditor X. An important milestone in the product’s 15-year history, the new version is dedicated to helping organisations around the world become safer from cyber threats.

The new functionality in Netwrix Auditor X enables customers to:

• Reduce the time to detect and investigate incidents involving sensitive data. Security teams can quickly detect and respond to activity that threatens sensitive content, thanks to more granular security intelligence

• Enjoy a personalised security experience. The customisable home screen gives users instant access to the information most relevant to them, such their current risks and favourite reports, so they can swiftly make informed decisions to strengthen their security posture

• Gain control over Azure AD users and their roles. With the detailed information about Azure AD users and roles in Netwrix Auditor X, IT teams can further mitigate the risk of security incidents and prove to auditors that they are following compliance requirements and industry best practices for their cloud users

• Identify and eliminate security gaps in SharePoint Online. New detailed reports make it easy to spot security risks in SharePoint Online, such as documents that have been shared with external users or that can be accessed by everyone in the organisation

• Know who’s reading sensitive data in SQL Server. Organisations can hold privileged users accountable for improper actions in SQL Server, such as reading information they are not supposed to. As a result, security teams can deter behaviour that could lead to data leakage, speed security investigations, and prove to auditors that only authorised users are viewing the confidential content stored in SQL Server

Netwrix Auditor X is a security solution that helps organisations detect security threats, prove compliance, and increase IT team efficiency. The platform provides security intelligence to minimise IT risks, detect activity that threatens the security of sensitive data and investigate incidents in time to prevent real damage.

Netwrix Auditor X is now globally available.