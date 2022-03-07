Netsparker is now Invicti, signaling new era for modern AppSec

March 2022 by Patrick LEBRETON

Invicti Security™ announce it is consolidating the Netsparker brand into Invicti as the company continues to deliver on its strategy to offer the most modern application security platform available. Customers will continue to experience the same industry-leading web application security coverage, accuracy and automation, now delivered under the Invicti name.

Embraced by security and development teams for its ability to cover an organization’s entire application footprint with benchmark accuracy, Invicti (formerly Netsparker) has expanded upon its DAST foundation with IAST and SCA, as well as expanded coverage for APIs.

The brand milestone comes at a time of record growth for Invicti. In 2021, the company achieved net dollar retention of 124% and added nearly 750 new customers. Invicti is poised for continued growth following a recent $625 million investment led by Summit Partners and expects to expand its employee base across every function of the business by as much as 40% in 2022. Invicti also recently announced former Rapid7 executive Jeff Bray has joined as CFO.