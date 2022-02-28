Netskope Ranks Among Top Two Solutions for All Use Cases in 2022 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Security Service Edge Report

March 2022 by Marc Jacob

Netskope ranks among the top two solutions cited in all Use Cases identified in the 2022 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Service Edge (SSE) report. As a companion report to the recently released 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Security Service Edge, in which Netskope was named a Leader, the Critical Capabilities report further highlights Netskope’s comprehensive approach to SSE tied to practical, real-world use cases for enterprises.

As part of the Critical Capabilities report, Gartner evaluated the SSE offerings of 11 vendors and their ability to provide a broad set of features required to achieve SSE. Key use cases include Identify and Protect Sensitive Information, Secure Web and Cloud Usage, Detect and Mitigate Threats, and Connect and Secure Remote Workers Use Cases. The Critical Capabilities report also identifies several important trends for enterprises evolving their security infrastructure to keep pace with cloud adoption and ensure data is ably protected in a work-from-anywhere environment. These trends include:

● By 2026, 50% of organizations will prioritize advanced data security features for inspection of data at rest and in motion as a selection criterion for SSE, up from 15% in 2021.

● By 2025, 80% of organizations seeking to procure SSE-related security services will purchase a consolidated SSE solution, rather than stand-alone cloud access security broker, secure web gateway and ZTNA offerings, up from 15% in 2021.

● By 2025, 70% of organizations that implement agent-based zero trust network access (ZTNA) will choose a security service edge (SSE) provider for ZTNA, rather than a stand-alone offering, up from 20% in 2021.