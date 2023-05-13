Netsecure acquired by Integrity360

May 2023 by Marc Jacob

As part of its Pan European expansion plan Integrity360 and Netsecure – both highly respected providers of cyber security services announced that they have joined forces with Netsecure becoming a Integrity360 company. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition will enable Integrity360 to expand into the Nordic region, with Netsecure serving as its platform, and operating with the benefit of the full resources and capability of the existing Integrity360 business.

Netsecure was founded in 2015, employs approx. 40 employees and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For the last 4 years Netsecure has achieved growth rates of over 35% pa, and during 2023 expects sales of circa €10m. 2022 was also a highly successful year for the Integrity360 group with order growth of approx. 30% and sales of circa €85m. Combined with Netsecure the enhanced group expects sales of circa €110m during 2023, and in addition to Netsecure expects to complete further acquisitions as part of its Pan European expansion plan during the year. All of Netsecure’s employees will remain with the group, bringing the headcount of Integrity360 group to circa 360.

Both Integrity360 and Netsecure share the same customer service ethos, have deep cyber technical expertise, and share partnerships with several of the world’s leading cyber security equipment and software manufacturers. Netsecure will serve as the platform from which Integrity360 expands further into the other Nordic regions.