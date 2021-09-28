Netscout and Palo Alto integrate security solutions to mitigate Risk and increase service availability

September 2021 by Marc Jacob

Netscout Systems, INC., (NASDAQ: NTCT) and Palo Alto Networks announced that their fully integrated security solutions are now available to support security operations centres (SOCs) in detecting, analysing, and mitigating security threats in complex hybrid environments.

Cortex XSOAR helps SOC teams reduce manual cycles, manage alerts across any source, standardise processes with playbooks, enrich incidents with threat intelligence, and automate response for any security use case. NETSCOUT delivers network to service layer visibility into key security indicators of threats and vulnerabilities, plus high-level scalability and the ability to block malicious ingress and egress traffic. Together, the companies are helping customers improve their security operation efficiency with fewer false positives while enhancing their security posture with fewer false negatives.

Cortex XSOAR’s integration with Arbor® Sightline and Omnis® AED can be found in the Cortex XSOAR Marketplace, which also offers easy deployment of the Arbor Sightline and Omnis AED integrations.