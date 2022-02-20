Neterra stopped 6 times more DDoS attacks in 2021

February 2022 by Neterra

Neterra has prevented nearly 6 times more DDoS attacks on its customers in 2021 than in 2020. From the beginning of January to the end of December 2021, Neterra stopped a total of 1,105,456 DDoS attacks. In 2020, the number of prevented attacks was 197,870.

The goal of most attacks is the theft of data, money, intellectual property

This is an increase of 559%, according to data from the company’s monitoring system for DDoS protection services.

Through DDoS attacks, perpetrators try to disrupt (partially or completely) access to the services or equipment of a specific victim-targeted company.

While the company is under attack and struggling to restore normal operations, the perpetrators take advantage of the breach to gain access to its resources. The ultimate goal of most DDoS attacks is to steal data, money and intellectual property.

Any DDoS attack can lead to direct financial losses, data theft, damage to reputation and a decline in customer confidence.

Neterra has several solutions to prevent DDoS attacks, as well as a system that proactively monitors the state of the network. Every Neterra customer who uses DDoS protection from the company gets access to the unified system for monitoring DDoS services.

Through it, customers can see statistics on attacks in real time and make periodic reports, for example how many attacks were stopped per day, monthly, annually. Customers can change the defense mode and see what each attack was like.