Netenrich announced the availability of its Intelligent SOC-as-a-Service

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

Netenrich announced the availability of its Intelligent SOC service to provide mid-market enterprises and managed service providers (MSPs) with choice, flexibility and scale to right-size cybersecurity investments as needs evolve.

Netenrich Intelligent SOC (ISOC) removes the barriers and complexities associated with security operations by making it easier, effective and more cost-effective. Organizations can scale their operations by adding outcomes-focused services that combine AIOps with a powerhouse of security analyst expertise.

“Organizations face a massive security struggle. CIOs and CISOs understand the importance of security yet they’re constrained across philosophical mindsets, lack of resources and skills shortage,” said Raju Chekuri, Chairman and CEO at Netenrich.

Mid-market IT and security teams run into agonizing challenges around the daily assault of threat alerts and analysis that overwhelms their processes, resources and budgets. They may lack security expertise or maturity to determine what actions to take, which issues are critical or how to resolve them.

CISOs also face internal debates whether to buy or build their own SOC. The choice to add managed security presents options as enterprises turn to traditional and well established outsourcers. For the mid-market, their full-service and long term contracts are too costly and with many superfluous capabilities not needed.

“Netenrich Intelligent SOC offers pay-as-you-grow flexibility, easy onboarding and no investment risk. Organizations choose specific security services or entitlement layers with pricing and solutions that are right for them. We manage L1, L2 or other security workloads which frees internal teams to focus on high-priority and transformative activities tied to business needs,” said Brandon Hoffman, CISO at Netenrich.

Netenrich ISOC also enables MSSPs, MSPs and VARs/Resellers to expand their businesses and increase recurring revenues from new, differentiated SOC services. For these partners, we offer a variety of service models including white label SOC or SOC services that can be sold to enterprises large and small.

Netenrich ISOC integrates easily into existing security environments as well with industry-leading security analytics tools found in most enterprises. The services provide advanced enterprise security, AI-based SaaS solutions and an expert team of SOC analysts and threat researchers.

Netenrich ISOC service entitlements include workload offerings found in managed detection and response services and more:

Attack Surface Intelligence (ASI)

External risk assessment – continuous scans across entire attack surface to minimize digital exposure, prioritize risks and remediate issues before they become incidents

Vulnerability assessments

Proprietary threat intelligence

Managed SIEM featuring IBM QRadar

Advance analytics

Endpoint detection and response