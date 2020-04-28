Netacea introduces TrafficDefender™ to help businesses cope with shoppers’ lockdown demand

April 2020 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Netacea is scaling up its virtual waiting room offering to meet the growing demand for online queuing services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

TrafficDefender™, powered by Netacea, gives businesses the power to control online traffic with enterprise-grade, secure DNS-based queue technology, that protects against queue jumpers who bypass other JavaScript-based solutions. Implementing fair, non-bypassable virtual waiting room technology ensures that essential amenities are available to the public 24/7, no matter how busy the website becomes.

Netacea has separated its scalable and cloud-based virtual waiting room solution from its bot management offering, to ensure organisations can easily access queuing technology when they need it most.

TrafficDefender’s approach to virtual waiting room gives businesses complete control of their website traffic, during unprecedented surges of traffic. The technology enables businesses to determine their own limit to the number of concurrent visitors on the site, guaranteeing website availability no matter how long customers remain on the site.