Netacea engages with University of Nottingham and government funded scheme to advance threat detection and mitigation offering

September 2021 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Netacea unveils how collaborating with the Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) scheme and the University of Nottingham contributed to advancing its solution to block automated bot attacks in real-time. The partnership also assisted Netacea in decreasing the average onboarding time for businesses from one month to one week.

The KTP scheme is a government funded programme which enables UK businesses to innovate and grow by linking them with an academic or research organisation and a graduate. As part of the relationship, David Fricker, who has a master’s in computer science from the University of Nottingham, joined the Netacea team as a data scientist. The aim of the collaboration was to support Netacea in evolving its anomaly detection solution, which identifies unusual patterns of behaviour within website traffic to help better detect attacks. Netacea wanted to categorise traffic into anomalous or normal, understand the users’ profile and uncover their intent.

Thanks to the joint efforts of the University of Nottingham, KTP and Netacea’s highly experienced internal data science team, Netacea’s anomaly detection solution now alerts businesses to whether traffic is good or bad, instantaneously. Together, the teams built artificial intelligence systems which categorise users and their intent in real-time. Once traffic is identified as malicious, Netacea blocks the user in real-time or provides businesses with a threat intelligence feed offering protection from various automated threat attacks according to their own risk appetite.

The project has contributed to Netacea unlocking new opportunities. Furthermore, it has helped cut the average onboarding time from one month to one week, reduced the overall cost of the onboarding process and decreased the time-to-value for businesses.