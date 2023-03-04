Netacea Partners with Technology Solutions Broker Telarus

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

Netacea, the bot detection and mitigation specialist, announced the company has partnered with Utah-based Telarus to provide AI-powered bot management technology to its global network of technology consultants. Telarus is the number one Technology Solutions Brokerage (TSB) of cloud, unified communications, contact center, network services, cybersecurity, IoT, and mobility.

Telarus chose Netacea as its first dedicated bot management and detection supplier because of the solution’s innovative, agentless approach to identifying and thwarting sophisticated threats. Netacea’s bot detection solution leverages AI and uses web log analysis with real-time and historic trends to analyse user behaviour and determine intent. This means the technology is uniquely equipped to detect sophisticated threats, combining deep analysis of billions of interactions and dashboards that address both security and business context in the enterprise environment.

Bot management has become an even more important component of effective enterprise cybersecurity programs as API adoption increases and businesses detect a rise in bot attacks to this high-risk and highly exposed attack vector. The backbone of the digital economy, APIs increase the attack surface and are just as vulnerable to exploits by bad bots as are websites. In Netacea’s Bot Management Review 2022, a survey of more than 400 enterprise organizations, respondents reported a 70% rise in bot attacks against APIs over the previous year. Netacea’s agentless approach to thwarting attacks means APIs are protected alongside websites.