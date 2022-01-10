Netacea Launches North American Partner Program

January 2022 by Marc Jacob

Netacea announced the launch of a new North American partner program, including the appointment of a U.S.-based leadership team, to support its expanding global footprint. One of the world’s leading providers of bot detection and mitigation solutions, Netacea also revealed it has entered into a new partnership agreement with UPSTACK, a fast-growing U.S.-based company whose platform transforms the architecture and sourcing experience for businesses seeking cloud and internet infrastructure solutions.

Peter Berg, an industry veteran with more than 20 years of sales leadership and extensive channel and partner experience with North American and international technology companies, has joined Netacea as its Senior Vice President of U.S. Sales. His new role includes spearheading Netacea’s go-to-market efforts for North America.

The decision to expand Netacea’s presence in North America is due in part to the growing awareness by businesses about the impact of bots. According to the recent Netacea report The Bot Management Review: What are bots costing your business?, automated bots operated by malicious actors cost businesses an average of 3.6% of their annual revenue. For the 25% worst affected businesses, this equates to at least a quarter of a billion dollars ($250 million) every year.

Also joining the U.S. team is Kirk Horton. He brings to Netacea more than 20 years’ experience in building channel programs, developing alliances, and overseeing sales and business development. Horton will leverage this deep experience while serving as Vice President of Channels and Partners and leading Netacea’s NetElite™ Partner Program. He explained that a mounting awareness of bot threats is one factor driving a rapid increase in cybersecurity investments.

The just-announced partnership with UPSTACK is one key element of Netacea’s growth strategy. With UPSTACK, businesses can streamline IT procurement by tapping into a single source for mission-critical technology services, including cybersecurity solutions. Business customers benefit from UPSTACK’s extensive team of cloud infrastructure advisors, who leverage decades of professional experience along with UPSTACK’s advanced technology to architect customized solutions for businesses of all sizes.