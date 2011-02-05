Netacea Identified as a Bot Management Leader by Forrester

February 2020 by Marc Jacob

Netacea, a provider of bot management solutions, has been ranked a leader in the Forrester New Wave™: Bot Management, Q1 2020 report.

Forrester, a top research organisation that provides advice on existing and emerging technology, has identified Netacea as a leader in its 2020 evaluation of the emerging bot management market.

The researchers evaluated the top 13 vendors in bot management and determined Netacea to have among the highest score in the strategy category with a differentiated rating in 8 out of 10 criteria.

Manchester-based Netacea has developed pioneering bot management technology that protects websites, mobile apps and APIs from automated threats using an intelligent detection engine: Intent Analytics™. By identifying and prioritising genuine human traffic, organisations maximise their online revenues, safeguard brand reputation and mitigate risk.

Netacea’s differentiating server-side approach to bot management combines web log analysis with real-time and historic trends to analyse user behaviour and determine intent. The technology is uniquely equipped to detect sophisticated threats, combining extensive signal collection with deep analysis and dashboards that address both security and business context in the enterprise environment.

Sandy Carielli and Amy DeMartine, Forrester Principal Analyst and VP, Research Director, respectively, stated in the report: “Netacea leads the pack with robust attack response and dashboarding capabilities. Netacea offers a full set of responses, including a black hole—an open connection with no response—and a bot state indicator that injects user information into the HTTP header for developers to act upon.

“Netacea Is the best fit for companies that need to protect a wide range of traffic. Netacea’s server-side only model allows it to detect and respond to bot traffic coming from web applications, mobile devices, APIs, IoT devices, and any other web-based systems.”