NetUtils launches ‘Platinum’ managed cyber security services

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

NetUtils, an IT specialist has launched the UK’s most advanced and highly integrated managed cyber security service aimed at helping larger enterprises to improve cyber security defences while reducing operational cost and complexity.

The new “Platinum Tier” includes a fully staffed, 24/7 Security Operations Centre (SOC) and is backed by NetUtils continued certification around the ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 standards and as a registered Crown Commercial Service supplier.

The new top tier service offers every element a large enterprise should deploy based on best practice methodology and includes Advanced Endpoint Protection, Vulnerability & Patch Management, Managed Firewalls, Email Security Gateway, Privileged Access Management and Cloud Access Security Broker capabilities. The built-in SOC services provides full-time security monitoring across devices and applications including Office 365 along with structured Security Awareness Training sessions and ongoing helpdesk service. The Platinum tier is available at under £45 per user per month with significant discounts for larger organisations.

The new Platinum tier managed security services also aim to address several challenges that have accelerated due to the ongoing pandemic including critical digitisation projects, reduction in IT budgets and ongoing cyber security skills shortage. According to recent research by PWC, a consultancy, that questions over 3000 senior executives at larger organisations; 96% of executives have shifted their cybersecurity strategy due to COVID-19 while 55% of respondents lack confidence when their cyber spending is allocated towards the most significant risks.

NetUtils has built a reputation for technical excellence and is the most certified Juniper Networks partner in Europe and maintains over 420 industry and vendor accreditations within its team including CISSPs and CISMPs, Fortinet’s NS7, and Juniper JNCIPs. IAs part of the managed cyber security services launch, NetUtils has invested over £1.2 million adding more staff, enhanced training, and additional data centre capacity to meet growing demand.