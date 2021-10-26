NetIX adds NaWas DDoS protection to its portfolio of services

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

NetIX, a global distributed platform for award-winning connectivity and peering solutions has announced a new partnership with the Dutch non-profit initiative for detection and mitigation of DDoS traffic, NBIP/NaWas.

DDoS attacks are hitting Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Content Delivery Networks (CDNs), networks, and enterprises more frequently than ever before causing data loss and obstructing data continuity. Last year, 1,610 individual DDoS attacks were registered against NBIP/NaWas’ 120+ European members; so far in 2021 this number has already been surpassed with the figure reaching 2,130 attacks.