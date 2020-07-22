NetApp Expands Partner Release

July 2020 by Marc Jacob

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) announced new updates to its industry-leading Unified Partner Program to complement and align with its partners’ business capabilities and models. NetApp’s award-winning partner program will be simplified and expanded to deliver a consistent program experience, enable digital transformation for customers, accelerate partner profitability, and provide partners with a predictable business environment.

Enhancements to the Unified Partner Program in NetApp FY’21 will:

• Simplify. NetApp will unify contracts and agreements; streamline guides and policies; offer fewer, more focused, deal-based incentive programs; and offer growth attainment rebate programs.

• Expand. NetApp will provide Registered Partners with access to more information, communications, enablement, and training. The updates will also include bringing Cloud First Partners into the NetApp® Unified Partner Program and expanding NetApp Learning Services training programs for cloud partners and service providers. NetApp will also expand and update its specializations with new content and benefits, including the addition of SAP and XaaS (“anything as a service”).

• Invest. NetApp will continue to invest in tools that make business planning and incentive management and measurement simpler and more collaborative for partners. It will offer a bigger payout in its New Account Incentive Program and allow rebates to be paid faster through the Run to NetApp Incentive Program. NetApp also launched a new Tech Refresh Incentive Program that helps partners take advantage of the extensive NetApp installed base.

• Differentiate. NetApp now organizes partners by Registered, Gold, Platinum, and Star program levels. The program will showcase partners with specific and focused specializations, highlighting partners who provide services across key focus areas, including XaaS, implementation, support, cloud, foundation, hybrid cloud, and converged infrastructure.

NetApp’s simplified, partner-first approach enables partners to grow and succeed by providing access to a leading portfolio of hybrid cloud data services and data management solutions. This portfolio and partner program enable the partner ecosystem to solve customers’ challenges and invest in the delivery of key business outcomes, no matter where their data lives.