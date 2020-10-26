NetApp Brings Optimization and Enterprise Data Services to the Cloud

October 2020 by Marc Jacob

NetApp unveiled a groundbreaking serverless and storageless solution for containers from Spot by NetApp, new autonomous hybrid cloud volume platform, and cloud-based virtual desktop solutions. NetApp’s new capabilities help simplify and optimize multicloud management for the highest performance at a low cost, offering true portability for data-rich cloud applications and delivering comprehensive workplace solutions across hybrid cloud environments.

The new features and capabilities that NetApp introduced today include:

• A groundbreaking serverless and storageless solution for containers, Spot Storage by NetApp combined with Spot Ocean by NetApp makes it easy for organizations to cost-effectively build, deploy, and run microservice-based applications on Kubernetes without having to administer storage and data services.

• A new autonomous cloud volume platform, providing a single experience to manage NetApp hybrid, multi cloud storage and data services. NetApp Cloud Manager offers full visibility and control across on premises, Azure, AWS and GCP storage and delivers an easy, native cloud experience for advanced data services: data sync, data backup, data tiering, file cashing and compliance.

• New fully managed, cloud-based NetApp Virtual Desktop Management Service (VDMS) and a new validated hybrid cloud virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) design. These solutions help organizations scale their infrastructure resources to meet the growing needs of their remote workforce. Resources can be continuously optimized without increasing complexity and while reducing costs by up to 50%.