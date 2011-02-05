Net Health Acquires PointRight®

January 2021 by Marc Jacob

Net Health, a provider of cloud-based software for specialty medical providers across the continuum of care, announced that it has acquired PointRight® Inc., a provider of analytics and data-driven tools for the post-acute market. The acquisition adds to Net Health’s expanding investments in analytics capabilities, which include the recent acquisition of Tissue Analytics in April 2020 and the earlier acquisition of Focus on Therapeutic Outcomes (FOTO).

The acquisition of PointRight expands Net Health’s position and scale in the growing post-acute market. Additionally, the acquisition will enable Net Health’s broad roster of hospital clients to better manage their skilled nursing facility (SNF) networks and support outcomes measurement and performance improvement in Medicare Advantage and managed Medicaid programs.

Today, close to 2,400 SNFs use PointRight’s advanced analytics and data-driven decision support tools to further their clinical, financial and operational objectives. SNFs use PointRight to improve the accuracy of their reimbursement and regulatory submissions and to enhance overall performance in re-admissions, quality and outcomes, including:

More accurate and compliant patient assessments

Reduced rehospitalization rates

Optimized care transitions

More recently, health systems, ACOs, payers and real estate investment trusts (REIT) have relied on PointRight to provide insight into the health of their SNF networks and to identify areas for improvement.

Net Health will fully integrate PointRight staff to accelerate the delivery of new analytics solutions and expand the availability of PointRight to Net Health’s customers and markets.

About Net Health

Net Health provides software and analytics for specialty medical providers across the continuum of care. Net Health’s interoperable solutions ensure compliance, improve outcomes, empower providers and inspire care. The company serves over 14,000 facilities, including 98 percent of the largest hospital chains, two-thirds of skilled nursing facilities and many leading hospice organizations and private practices. Net Health is a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, Level Equity and Silversmith Capital Partners.

About PointRight

PointRight provides analytics that show a 360⁰ view of long-term and post-acute (LTPAC) facility performance and clinical outcomes. Equipped with these insights, LTPAC Provider and Payers can lower rehospitalization rates, improve clinical outcomes, and build and manage high-performing networks. Today PointRight delivers quantifiable value to more than 2,400 skilled nursing facilities, hospital systems, ACOs and REITs across the US. Our deep clinical experience, combined with a 20+ year history advocating for the use of data to improve post-acute care quality, sets us apart in a market that recognizes the need for credible LTPAC insights. PointRight was an EDG Partners portfolio company.