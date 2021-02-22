Nations’ Latest BLE 5 IC Powered By CEVA Bluetooth® Low Energy IP

February 2021 by Marc Jacob

CEVA, Inc. announced that Nations Technologies Inc. (“Nations”), a specialize in China’s information security IC design industry, has licensed and deployed CEVA’s RivieraWaves Bluetooth® low energy IP in its NZ8801 Bluetooth 5 IC designed to provide secure connectivity in a range of power sensitive devices, including wearables, PC peripherals, secure payment cards and the smart home. NZ8801 has already achieved significant success in the market, shipping in tens of millions devices to date.

The NZ8801 IC features a 32-bit high performance, low power consumption processor, and connects and communicates with other devices through standard Bluetooth protocol. It is designed with a single terminal antenna and integrates a number of components which reduce overall BOM costs and application complexity. It can also work with external MCUs to meet various power-sensitive applications.

The NZ8801 IC is available now from Nations and its distribution partners.