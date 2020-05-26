National Grid Gas Transmission and National Grid Electricity Transmission become newest members of the European Network for Cyber Security (ENCS)

May 2020 by Marc Jacob

National Grid Gas Transmission (NGGT) and National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) are part of National Grid plc which is one of the world’s largest investor owned energy utilities, committed to delivering electricity and gas safely, reliably and efficiently to the customers and communities it serves

NGGT and NGET have become the latest members of the European Network for Cyber Security (ENCS). NGGT owns and operates the high-pressure gas transmission network in Great Britain and, as the Gas System Operator, is responsible for ensuring that supply and demand are balanced in real time on a day-to-day basis. NGET owns the high voltage transmission network in England and Wales and is responsible for ensuring electricity is transported safely and efficiently from where it is produced.

They are the first UK-headquartered member of the ENCS network, though the organisations have collaborated previously through industry bodies such as ENTSO-E.

ENCS already works on cybersecurity with a wide variety of utilities across Europe in electricity and gas, at both the distribution and transmission levels, sharing knowledge and expertise, collaborating on capacity building, conducting training, and providing security testing and standards for various components such as electric vehicle charge points and smart meters (electricity and gas).