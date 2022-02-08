NTT partners with ServiceNow to help enterprises realize the benefits of private 5G
February 2022 by Marc Jacob
NTT Ltd. announced a partnership with ServiceNow to simplify and accelerate the adoption of private 5G through an AI-enabled end-to-end workflow automation platform. Organizations will be able to utilize solutions from NTT and ServiceNow® to streamline the deployment and integration of private 5G.
To extract value from private 5G, customers need to digitize new and existing business processes to bridge the gap between their workflows and private 5G network. Building upon NTT’s recently launched P5G Platform and end-to-end stack of services, NTT and ServiceNow are partnering to simplify the digitization process. As a result, clients can shorten their time to market with cloud-based economics and an enhanced service management experience.
