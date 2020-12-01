NNT Launches Security and Compliance Solution for Cloud and Container Environments

December 2020 by Marc Jacob

New Net Technologies (NNT) announced the first in what will be a two staged launch of their complete cyber security and compliance solution for cloud and container environments: NNT Cloud Tracker. This launch is also part of a much broader new major update, based on NNT’s microservices Mega Hub architecture, capable of handling hundreds of thousands of endpoints.

With the latest Change Tracker update, NNT addresses the industry’s most significant challenges faced in delivering nonstop security and compliance for cloud and containers, ensuring end to end system integrity for all components at all times from the underlying architecture and orchestration to the end points.

According to a recent report by Gartner, at least 95% of cloud security failures will be the result of a configurable anomaly or error. As companies strive to mitigate this risk whilst at the same time embracing digital transformation to help improve existing business models, the ability to provide the automated assurance of complete end to end system integrity will be paramount. The shifting landscape introduces an array of associated security and governance implications, particularly for those companies that have a combination of various cloud platforms. NNT Cloud Tracker will easily integrate into any DevSecOps process, public cloud platform such as AWS and Azure, and any dynamic or high-velocity, ultra-elastic environment.

The improvements introduced in the latest update to NNT’s Change Tracker Gen 7 R2 for cloud and container environments includes the ability to:

• Deliver automated and accurate CIS Benchmark secure configuration guidance audits of all public cloud platforms and Kubernetes/Docker implementations

• Scan for all known vulnerabilities using over 80,000 automated network vulnerability tests

• Identify malicious activity within cloud and container environments, providing contextual alerts that empower teams with actionable intelligence

• Easily deploy, from anywhere, whether that be directly within the container, at the Pod or Cluster level, or at the Node or underlying platform

• Monitor mapped shared storage within a container from the outside-in, providing a flexibility that can simplify deployment and even reduce licensing costs