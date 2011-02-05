NETSCOUT observes high-profile DDoS extortion attacks against SIP/RTP VoIP providers

October 2021 by NETSCOUT

Threat researchers at NETSCOUT have reported that in recent months aggressive threat actors have targeted multiple Voice-over-IP (VoIP) communication providers with high-impact DDoS extortion attacks. In most cases, adversaries have threatened organisations into making cryptocurrency extortion payments in exchange for not deploying an attack. According to NETSCOUT’s findings:

• These attacks utilise well-known DDoS attack vectors which are often used to disrupt mission-critical services of vulnerable VoIP operators

• DDoS Extortion campaigns targeting VoIP providers have caused outages and interferences to global operations and services

• Following Best Current Practices (BCPs), properly tuning network access control lists (ACLs), and ensuring critical systems/services are protected by modern Intelligent DDoS Mitigation Systems (IDMSes) allows organisations to effectively defend from these attacks