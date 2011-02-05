NETSCOUT achieves AWS Migration & Modernisation Competency status

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration & Modernisation Competency status for AWS Partners. This designation recognises that NETSCOUT has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success automating and accelerating customer application migration and modernisation journeys.

AWS launched the AWS Migration & Modernisation Competency to allow customers to easily and confidently engage highly specialised AWS Partners that help AWS customers modernise their applications, either before or after they are moved to AWS. The AWS Migration & Modernisation Competency takes on the heavy lifting of identifying and validating industry leaders with proven customer success and technical proficiency in migration and application modernisation tooling. Achieving the AWS Migration & Modernisation Competency differentiates NETSCOUT as an AWS Partner with deep domain expertise delivering software products that help customers embrace cloud and application transformation, reducing licensing costs, optimising operational costs, and improving performance, agility, and resiliency. These tools can perform an application portfolio assessment, identifying the applications that are candidates for modernisation, and augment and automate developer tasks to carry out the modernisation of legacy applications.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Programme to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.