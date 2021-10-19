NETSCOUT Visibility as a Service Provides Turnkey Protection for Critical IT Services

October 2021 by Marc Jacob

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. introduced its NETSCOUT Visibility as a Service (VaaS) managed service offering, which provides 24x7 testing, monitoring, troubleshooting, and reporting for customers’ critical IT services and applications. Built on NETSCOUT’s nGenius® service assurance solutions, the service leverages the deep expertise of the company’s VaaS engineering team to help alleviate the burdens faced by corporate and government IT organisations worldwide. According to recent research from MarketsandMarkets, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for global managed services from 2021-2026 is 7.9% reaching a market size of $354.8 billion. The factors that impact growth include "lack of skilled IT professionals, rise in demand for secure IT infrastructure during the COVID-19 pandemic, cost and risk reduction, and requirements for regulatory compliance and security."

VaaS is available as a subscription-based service to both existing and new customers. For existing customers with a deployed nGenius solution, the service provides continuous monitoring and triage. Additionally, the service offers proactive testing of critical applications and services, notification of appropriate customer contacts if an issue is detected, triage, and performance reporting. To ensure greater control, the service also delivers VaaS service reports to IT operations, application owners, and other executives, as needed. Through proactive monitoring, including regular testing of business transactions day or night, VaaS can detect and troubleshoot potential problems before impacting the end-user experience.

Available to new customers, along with appropriate nGenius hardware and software, VaaS includes initial assessment and configuration as needed. The service leverages all NETSCOUT service assurance solutions, including nGeniusONE™, InfiniStreamNG™, nGeniusPULSE™, nPoints, nGenius Packet Flow switches, Omnis® Cyber Investigator, and the recently introduced Smart Edge Monitoring, depending on the customer’s requirements.