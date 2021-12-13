NETSCOUT Unveils New UCaaS Monitoring Capabilities for Collaboration Platforms

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., announced new unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) capabilities for its Smart Edge Monitoring solution to help organisations with work-from-home and hybrid workforce models to help ensure a quality employee experience when using UCaaS solutions like Zoom, Cisco Webex, and Microsoft Teams.

NETSCOUT’s Smart Edge Monitoring UCaaS capabilities use patent-pending technology to provide early detection of performance slow-downs with analysis throughout the complex communications ecosystem, including home-user networks, data centres, the cloud, and application data from UCaaS providers. As a result, it quickly pinpoints the source of problems facing end-users, either at home or in corporate or remote offices.

IT teams can use Smart Edge Monitoring to analyse the communications path through auto-generated UCaaS transaction metrics that rapidly pinpoint user configuration, application protocol, internet service provider, or server issues with more advanced visibility than traditional tools. Thus, Smart Edge Monitoring can identify what causes performance degradation and why within a single solution and workflow.

Today’s announcement follows new research that finds that 93% of enterprise-level organisations have increased their use of unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) platforms since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The increased use has generated a flood of helpdesk requests with implications for the future of work and employee productivity. More than half of helpdesk tickets at 43% of recently surveyed enterprises relate to UC&C issues.