NETSCOUT Omnis Cyber Intelligence integrates with AWS Security Hub

November 2021 by Marc Jacob

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., announced that Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) customers will now have added visibility and security when migrating workloads to AWS using NETSCOUT’s Omnis Cyber Intelligence (OCI) integration with AWS Security Hub.

NETSCOUT OCI is the industry’s fastest and most scalable network security software solution, built on the foundation of the industry’s most prominent network monitoring and packet recording and analysis technology. It uniquely detects and investigates suspicious activities in real-time and retrospectively, identifies threats early in the attack life cycle to prevent infections from spreading, stops future attacks, and identifies compromised assets.

As a cloud security posture management service, AWS Security Hub performs automated, continuous security best practice checks against AWS resources, aggregates alerts, and enables automated remediation.

The integration between NETSCOUT OCI and AWS Security Hub enhances the corporate security posture by extending the breadth and depth of cyberthreat visibility and intelligence. The integration is seamless since NETSCOUT OCI automatically formats violations in the Amazon Security Findings Format (ASFF) with built-in intelligence to suppress duplicate alerts and group them as needed. NETSCOUT OCI, through its integration with AWS Security Hub, helps detect, investigate, and respond to potentially malicious activity exposing risks that exist in hybrid cloud interdependencies.