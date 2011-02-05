NETSCOUT Integrates with ServiceNow

December 2021 by Marc Jacob

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. announced a new integration that connects NETSCOUT’s nGeniusONE® service assurance solution with ServiceNow® IT Operations Management (ITOM) Visibility and ITOM Health.

The NETSCOUT integration module enables nGeniusONE to generate enhanced alerts to ServiceNow® ITOM with a contextual launch capability for service triage. ServiceNow® ITOM users can launch queries into nGeniusONE from any other alert with that context. nGeniusONE dashboards and reports will support the visualisation of those alert conditions to and from ServiceNow® ITOM.

Features of the NETSCOUT nGeniusONE and ServiceNow® ITOM integration include:

Early Warning System – NETSCOUT’s solution provides complementary network and service visibility that augments the available information in ServiceNow® ITOM. NETSCOUT delivers 24X7 network visibility for any equipment vendor, data centre, service, technology, or cloud along with continuous service dependency with its Adaptive Service Intelligence® (ASI) Smart Data. This integration improves the quality of the information sent by nGeniusONE to generate "alarms," "events," and "incidents" in ServiceNow with real-time, layer-7 visibility and actionable intelligence from NETSCOUT.

Integrated Troubleshooting – nGeniusONE sends alerts to ServiceNow® ITOM, which includes a contextual link, so users can easily investigate and quickly identify the root cause of any service degradations or fault. In addition, ServiceNow users can seamlessly link back into nGeniusONE to investigate and troubleshoot other alerts. nGeniusONE’s service triage approach leads to rapid service issue identification (often in minutes) along with the number of impacted customers.