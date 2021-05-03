NAKIVO Releases v10.3 With New Features for Microsoft 365 and VMware Environments

May 2021 by Marc Jacob

NAKIVO has released v10.3 of NAKIVO Backup & Replication. The latest release expands the backup scope for Microsoft 365 and VMware vSphere environments. The new features are designed to meet the ever-evolving needs of NAKIVO’s 18,000+ customer base and the company’s MSP partners.

Backup for Microsoft 365 Contacts and Calendars

Businesses that implement Microsoft 365 to plan out their daily workflows and communication can now successfully recover Exchange Online calendar and contact items with NAKIVO Backup & Replication. In cases of accidental data deletions, ransomware attacks or other types of data loss, Microsoft 365 contacts and calendars can be recovered to the original or a different mailbox. Thus, teams can continue to communicate and collaborate with minimum interruption to work processes.

VMware Cloud Director Backup

Large enterprises and managed service providers (MSPs) use VMware Cloud Director to manage VMs and need a data protection solution to protect business data. Version 10.3 adds backup and recovery functionality for VMware Cloud Director Backup to ensure that Cloud Director objects, such as vApps, individual VMs and vApp metadata are protected and easily recoverable. Backup from Storage Snapshots

Backups can put a strain on the production environment. In v10.3, NAKIVO Backup & Replication addresses this issue for the organisations that have their VMware VM disks residing on HPE 3PAR storage. Now organisations can back up their systems from storage snapshots to reduce the impact of data protection activities on the production environment.

Direct Connect for MSPs

Managed service providers (MSPs) require an easy secure way to connect to the remote resources of their clients. Now MSPs can use the Direct Connect feature in NAKIVO Backup & Replication to connect to their clients’ environments via a secure single port without establishing a VPN connection.

Feature Availability

The15-day Free Trial comes with full access to all NAKIVO Backup & Replication features, including Backup for Microsoft 365, VMware Cloud Director Backup, Backup from Storage Snapshots and Direct Connect for MSPs.