N-able Announces Cove Data Protection with Disaster Recovery as a Service, Introducing Microsoft Azure Recovery Option

May 2023 by Marc Jacob

N-able, Inc. announced that it has expanded the Continuity features in Cove Data Protection™ with the introduction of Standby Image recovery in Microsoft Azure. This new feature delivers smarter disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), helping MSPs and IT professionals provide a full range of recovery services to end users—from fast, straightforward file-level restore to flexible, affordable disaster recovery, now including recovery in Microsoft Azure.

Cove’s innovative SaaS architecture reduces the time and costs associated with data protection and improves ransomware readiness by providing backup storage isolation by default. Cove’s cloud-first approach keeps primary backup storage in the cloud, out of the reach of ransomware on the local network. Cove’s Continuity features provide proactive recovery options to deliver higher service levels, including automated Recovery Testing and Standby Image. With the addition of Azure support, Standby Image now offers even more recovery location flexibility: to a local device onsite, to a secondary location, or to the Azure cloud—all without the need for expensive proprietary backup appliances.

Previously, many IT professionals thought they needed to bear the heavy cost burden of proprietary appliances to meet customer expectations around DRaaS. With Cove’s Standby Image recovery in Azure, it’s possible to deliver enhanced disaster recovery while experiencing up to 60% cost savings over traditional appliances.